IOB Q3 net loss widens to ₹6,075 cr on higher bad loan provisioning

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has reported widening of its net loss to ₹6,075.49 crore during the third quarter ended December 2019, owing to higher provisioning for bad loans.

The bank had registered a net loss of ₹346.02 crore during the corresponding October-December period of 2018-19.

Its total income during the December 2019 quarter also fell to ₹5,197.94 crore from ₹5,688.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Provisioning for bad loans jumped to ₹6,663.94 crore, compared with ₹2,075.28 crore a year ago.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs), however, dropped to 17.12 per cent of the gross loans at the end of December 2019, from 23.76 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs fell to 5.81 per cent from 13.56 per cent.

In value terms, the gross NPAs were valued at ₹23,733.86 crore from ₹35,786.57 crore. Net NPAs were ₹7,087.09 crore from ₹17,987.92 crore.

On NPA divergence for 2018-19, the bank said there was a gap of ₹358 crore in gross bad loans, as the bank had reported it to be ₹33,398 crore while the Reserve Bank of India assessed it to be at ₹33,756 crore .

Net NPAs divergence was of ₹358 crore and the divergence for provision came in at ₹2,208 crore.

Thus, overall loss during 2018-19 was adjusted to ₹5,999.90 crore from the earlier reported ₹3,737.90 crore.

The provision coverage ratio improved to 86.20 per cent, IOB said.

Shares of IOB closed at Rs 9.92 apiece on the BSE, up 1.95 per cent.

