IOB stays on strong profit curve

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), which came out of RBI’s PCA framework last month, continues to maintain its profitable growth curve and is working out mid-term plans for branch-cum-manpower expansion
“Since the bank is now allowed to resume its expansion activities, IOB is likely to hire 100 officers and 70 clerks. We are redrawing our manpower policy based on the digitalisation policy. The bank may open 30-40 new branches next fiscal even as we would continue with branch rationalisation exercise. We will come out with our mid-term plan soon,” said Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO of the bank.
Meanwhile, the bank more than doubled its net profit to ₹376 crore for the quarter ended September 30 against ₹148 crore in the same period a year ago, helped by lower provisions.
Also see: Crypto exchanges look beyond trading
The bank’s operating profit grew 5 per cent to ₹1,419 crore against ₹1,346 crore on account of reduction in interest expenditure and higher non-interest income.
Total income stood at ₹5,376 crore against to ₹5,431 crore. Interest income fell to ₹4,254 crore from ₹4,363 crore while non-interest income was higher at ₹1,121 crore (₹1,068 crore). Net interest margin was lower at 2.43 per cent (2.57 per cent).
“The industry has become more competitive. Almost all bigger banks have reduced their interest rates. So, in this competitive scenario, we need to match the same level. However, our strategy will now be to boost other income to make up for the above,” said Sengupta.
Total provisions were lower at ₹1,036 crore (₹1,193 crore). Slippages were at about ₹1,400 crore, of which three accounts — including an NBFC — contributed 60–70 per cent.
Also see: Cash is still ‘King’ as digital divide between Bharat and India continues
“These three accounts were known to us and booked as NPA two quarters ago. But, because of the stay in the Court none of the banks could do it. The stay was vacated during the September quarter and we have booked it as NPA. It will not impact the balance sheet as we started doing the provisions right from the day, we identified the stress. As on date, we have provided almost 80 per cent for that account,” he added.
Gross NPA ratio fell to 10.66 per cent from 13.04 per cent in the same quarter a year ago and 11.48 in the preceding quarter. Net NPA ratio stood at 2.77 per cent, down from 4.30 per cent in Q2FY21 and 3.15 per cent in Q1FY22. Its provision coverage ratio improved to 92 per cent from 91.56 per cent in the preceding quarter.
Deposits increased to ₹250,890 crore in Q2FY22 against ₹242,941 crore in the year-ago quarter while gross advances stood at ₹1,46,940 crore (₹1,35,469 crore).
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...