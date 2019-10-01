IOB to conduct 2-day customer outreach programme in Chennai

Indian Overseas Bank will conduct a two-day customer outreach initiative, ‘Grahak Mela Camps’, on October 4 and 5 in the city. To revive the festival spirit, state-owned banks and several private sector financial entities are launching customer outreach initiative covering around 250 districts in two phases.

The first phase of IOB’s outreach programme will cover 16 districts in the State. The outreach programme is aimed at bringing awareness to the general public and provide them access to credit including retail, agriculture, vehicle and home loans, the bank said.

IOB is also the lead bank in eight districts — Chennai, Karur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli and Virudhunagar.