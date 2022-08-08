IOB to raise interest rates on deposits by 10 bps

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank will increase the interest rates offered on medium and long-term deposits by 10 basis points.
Now, the interest rates offered under term deposits for 3 years and above will be 5.70 per cent and for 444 days will be 5.60 per cent.
The revised rates are effective from August 10, according to a statement.
Published on
August 08, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.