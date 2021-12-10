IPPB partners NPCI Bharat BillPay for recurring payments

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and NPCI Bharat BillPay have partnered to facilitate cash-based assisted bill payments at the doorstep of customers.

“The bill payments service will benefit millions of unbanked and underserved customers in remote locations, who will now be able to access payment solutions at their doorstep.

“Customers will be able to pay for their recurring bills by visiting their nearest post office also,” said the two entities in a statement on Friday. IPPB has also revamped its bill payments platform, and now over 20,000 billers on Bharat Bill Payment System will be available to the customers of various banks and IPPB, said the statement.

J Venkatramu, Managing Director and CEO, IPPB, said: “With this collaboration, NPCI Bharat BillPay and IPPB are set to empower citizens by enabling bill payments at the doorstep through our ubiquitous network of Gramin Dak Sevaks and postal staff.”

Financial inclusion

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay, said the initiative is expected to help in furthering financial inclusion in the country.

“Both IPPB and non-IPPB customers will be able to make recurring transactions such as mobile postpaid, D2H recharge, school fees, and other utility services by using the bank’s mobile banking service.

‘“They will also be able to see updated transaction history, set transaction alerts and reminders, and raise and track complaints online for Bharat BillPay transactions using the IPPB digital banking platform,” said the statement.

Transactions on Bharat Bill Payment have been growing rapidly, and payments on its Central Unit touched 60.62 million by volume and ₹10,530.2 crore by value for more than 20,349 billers in October.