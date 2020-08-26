IRDAI calls for second cohort of regulatory sandbox applications

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has invited applications from insurers under the second cohort of regulatory sandbox.
The window for the filing of applications opens on September 15 and will close on October 14, the insurance regulator said in a release.
The IRDAI had notified regulatory sandbox guidelines in 2019 and had completed the process. The products approved have already been launched by different insurers and are now in the market.
The regulatory sandbox here refers to the live testing of new, innovative products in a controlled regulatory environment, backed by relaxation of certain norms by the IRDAI for the limited purpose of testing. The objective behind this approach is to identify innovative ideas to foster growth in the insurance sector.
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...