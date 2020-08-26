Money & Banking

IRDAI calls for second cohort of regulatory sandbox applications

Our Bureau. Hyderabad | Updated on August 26, 2020 Published on August 26, 2020

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has invited applications from insurers under the second cohort of regulatory sandbox.

The window for the filing of applications opens on September 15 and will close on October 14, the insurance regulator said in a release.

The IRDAI had notified regulatory sandbox guidelines in 2019 and had completed the process. The products approved have already been launched by different insurers and are now in the market.

The regulatory sandbox here refers to the live testing of new, innovative products in a controlled regulatory environment, backed by relaxation of certain norms by the IRDAI for the limited purpose of testing. The objective behind this approach is to identify innovative ideas to foster growth in the insurance sector.

