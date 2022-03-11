IRDAI gets a new Member in Rakesh Joshi

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rakesh Joshi, former Executive Vice President and Group Head (Debt Capital Markets), State Bank of India Capital Markets to the post of Whole-Time Member (Finance & Investment) at the Insurance Regulatory and Development of India (IRDAI).

He has been appointed initially for three years, sources close to the development said.

It may be recalled that the post of Member (Finance & Investment) has been vacant for a long time.

The IRDAI is a 10-member body with a Chairman, five whole-time members and four part-time members.

Interestingly, the post of IRDAI Chairman has been vacant since May last year. Though the Centre had issued a notification inviting applications on April 30, 2021, no one has been appointed yet. About 30 candidates, including a dozen bureaucrats, two serving Members of the Authority and a couple of CEOs of private insurance companies had applied.

India’s insurance assets under management of traditional policies and annuity funds is more than ₹26 lakh crore and ₹9 lakh crore respectively.