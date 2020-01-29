Money & Banking

IRDAI slaps ₹1-cr fine each on Tata AIG and ICICI Lombard

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 29, 2020 Published on January 29, 2020

The IRDAI has imposed a penalty of ₹1 crore each on ICICI Lombard General Insurance and Tata AIG General Insurance company.

The fine was slapped on ICICI Lombard for selling group personal accident policies and individual personal protect policy beyond the permitted period.

Tata AIG General Insurance has been penalised for the violation of certain norms related to renewal premium collection.

insurance
IRDA
