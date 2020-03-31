Money & Banking

IRDAI urges insurers to expedite Covid-19 claims

Hyderabad | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has asked insurers to process Covid19 claims expeditiously.

“Insurers are encouraged to adopt simplified claim procedures for such cases. In addition, other claims should also be processed within prescribed period by making special efforts,” the regulator said in a circular. It also asked insurers to display FAQs for Covid19 claims on their websites.

Insurers should set up a crisis management committee comprising key personnel to monitor the current situation on real-time basis and to take appropriate decisions on issues pertaining to the safety of staff, policy holders, intermediaries and agents, the regulator said.

They should also put in place a business continuity plan, a copy of which should be submitted to the authority.

Published on March 31, 2020
coronavirus
health insurance
IRDA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Customers of consolidated bank to get more services: Union Bank chief