IRDAI working group for introduction of index-linked insurance products

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
A working group of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has recommended the introduction of Index-Linked Insurance Products (ILIP).
ILIP is an insurance product where the returns are linked to benchmark indices.
In its report submitted to the regulator, the group, which was formed by the regulator last year, said the relevance of ILIP is “further enhanced, in the current context of volatile investment markets leading to the customer preference for guarantees”.
“ILIPs could be an apt alternative or complimentary option to the current conventional guaranteed products (including annuities and savings products) and ULIPs, particularly in the context of volatile investment markets/ stressed interest rates,” it said.
For the annuity product with return of purchase price, the panel favoured allowing resetting of annuity rates with reference to a specified index on top of the minimum stipulated guarantees at stated periodicity.
The customer concerns are to be taken care of with a properly disclosed benchmark index and option for customers to change the annuity option to switch the full amount to other form of annuities or opt for open market option.
“This will reduce the risks for insurers as well as enhance the customer value and options for the annuitants and pensioners,” it said.
The working group recommended that under ULIPs, a segregated fund may also be allowed to be offered as an option with an option to invest in assets confirming a chosen index.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...