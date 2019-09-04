Money & Banking

IRDAI working group to revisit norms on trade credit insurance

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 04, 2019 Published on September 04, 2019

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has formed a working group on revisiting guidelines on trade credit insurance. The regulator had issued trade credit insurance guidelines in 2016. “Thereafter, representations have been received from various stakeholders to revisit the scope of the trade credit insurance,” it said in a circular.

The nine-member working group will look into various aspects, including current regulatory framework, need for changes, risk management, claims handling, pricing, reserving, and availability of re-insurance support in domestic and international markets.

Published on September 04, 2019
IRDA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
StanChart launches DigiSmart card