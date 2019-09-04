IRDAI working group to revisit norms on trade credit insurance

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has formed a working group on revisiting guidelines on trade credit insurance. The regulator had issued trade credit insurance guidelines in 2016. “Thereafter, representations have been received from various stakeholders to revisit the scope of the trade credit insurance,” it said in a circular.

The nine-member working group will look into various aspects, including current regulatory framework, need for changes, risk management, claims handling, pricing, reserving, and availability of re-insurance support in domestic and international markets.