Jaishankar R. Padmanabhan selected for appointment as NHB Executive Director

National Housing Bank (NHB) has selected Jaishankar R. Padmanabhan for appointment to the post of Executive Director (special grade). This appointment is subject to necessary clearances and verifications, according to NHB.

Jaishankar is currently Chief General Manager at India Infrastructure Finance Co Ltd (IIFCL), a state-owned infrastructure lender.

Jaishankar has been selected for appointment as an Executive Director after NHB held an interview for the post, following a recruitment advertisement.

