Jana SFB expands its branch network to 601

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Jana Small Finance Bank digitally inaugurated 18 bank branches in Maharashtra.
With the conversion of its asset centres to bank branches, Jana Bank’s presence in Maharashtra will reach 70 and 601 all India.
Maharashtra is the second highest of the 22 States where the bank has a presence. Staying true to their promise of paise ki kadar, Jana Bank is all set to increase its footprint across rural India.
Jana Small Finance Bank started its journey in Maharashtra in 2010 and have served over 15 lakh customers in the State who are mainly women. The bank offers unsecured loans to women under the group loan model as well as individual loans for small businesses.
The average loan size for the group loan model is ₹34,900 and individual loan for small businesses ₹60,000. The bank also offers agriculture loan, MSME loans, gold loan, affordable home loan & home improvement loan. With the conversion of asset centres into bank branches our customers will now be able to avail of banking products like savings account, current account, fixed deposits, recurring deposits, OD account.
Ajay Kanwal, MD & CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank said, “All our new branches across Maharashtra have digitised environment with best in class offerings”.
M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India said “Credit expansion is an important ingredient of growth and prosperity. There are enormous opportunities to bridge the financial inclusion gap in the country and I am happy to note that Jana Small Finance Bank is committed to do so.”
