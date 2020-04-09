Jana SFB launches digital banking platform

Jana Small Finance Bank has launched a digital banking platform where customers can digitally open savings account and fixed deposit instantly. Called Digigen, it also offers features that include online bill payment, instant money transfer, and airport lounge access on debit card.

“All that a new customer requires to do is fill her/his minimum details and provide Aadhar and PAN number as KYC to open a Digigen account. Customers can deposit up to ₹1 lakh in this account before upgrading to a full KYC account with the bank,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO of Jana SFB said the platform is simple and user friendly.