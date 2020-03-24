Jana SFB launches UPI QR-based loan instalment payment facility

Jana Small Finance Bank along with National Payment Corporation of India has launched a UPI QR based loan instalment payment facility for its customers.

The move comes at a time when banks are advising their customers to operate maximum banking services from the safe confines of their home.

“While UPI QR based payment mode has existed for P2P (Person to Person) and P2M (Person to Merchant) payments, this functionality launched by Jana Small Finance Bank now enables its 40 lakh plus customers to generate UPI QR code for their loan account and make instalment payments instantly using any of the UPI applications,” it said in a statement.