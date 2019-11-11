Jana Small Finance Bank raises Rs 225 crore capital

Jana Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, has raised Rs 225 crore in equity from existing investors such as TPG Asia and HarbourVest Partners.

With this infusion, the bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio has reached 19.97 per cent (as of October 31, 2019) more than regulatory minimum requirement of 15 per cent for small finance banks. The total capital infusion for Jana Bank (from April 2017) stands at Rs 2,947 crore, it said in a statement.e

The bank’s total deposits stood at Rs 7,503 crore as of September 30, 2019, compared with Rs 1,824 crore recorded as of September 30, 2018. Total advances of the bank stood at Rs 8,550 crore as of September 30, 2019.