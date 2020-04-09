Jana Small Finance Bank rolls out digital banking platform

Jana Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, has launched DigiGen, a digital banking platform where customers can digitally open a savings account and fixed deposit instantly; any time, anywhere.

DigiGen onboarding is a three-step process to open an account. True to its brand promise ‘paise ki kadar’, customers are eligible for 4.5 per cent interest rates on savings account with no minimum balance and up to 7.5 per cent interest on fixed deposits, said a bank release.

The new digital solution also offers a host of other features, including online bill payment, instant money transfer and airport lounge access on debit card, to name a few.

Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank, said, “One does not require to be tech-savvy to open a DigiGen account, as we have made the platform simple and user-friendly. Customers will get real ‘paise ki kadar’ when they choose the full feature zero balance saving account.”