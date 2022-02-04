Jar raises $32 mn Series A led by Tiger Global

BL Bengaluru Bureau, February 4, 2022:

Jar, a fintech platform for savings and investments, has raised $32 million in its Series A financing round led by Tiger Global.

The Series A round follows a $4.5 million seed funding in late August 2021. Rocketship.vc, Third Prime, Stonks, Force Ventures and existing investors, including Arkam Ventures and WEH also participated in the new round. In addition, entrepreneurs like Klarna founder Victor Jacobsson, Suleman Ali of Ali Capital, Shamir Karkal, founder of Sila Money, Byron Ling of Cannan Partners, Joel John of Ledger Prime and Italic founder Jeremy Cai also participated.

Jar, which launched its app in June 2021, aims to help millions of Indians start their investment journeys. It gives users an option to invest in an asset class they are familiar with: gold. The app saves a tiny amount each time a user makes a transaction. The app, which can be allowed to look at the transaction history, rounds up an individual’s daily spendings and puts some money aside as investment.

As Jar users get more comfortable with investing in digital gold, the startup plans to offer more financial instruments to diversify. Jar will also deploy the capital to offer users lending and insurance. Currently, users’ investments in digital gold are backed by physical form and the investors can liquidate at any time. Jar claims to have over 4 million users and the app records over 100 transactions each minute.

“We are helping people get comfortable with the idea of investing. What we have found is that once people build familiarity with investments, they build a habit to invest more. A habit and discipline is clearly being formed and we see a jump of 20 per cent in investments month over month by users, “ Nishchay AG, Jar’s co-founder said in a statement.

“Jar is bringing new users into the online investing space, starting with digital gold as the first product. We are bought in to Jar’s mission of helping users build a daily savings habit, and we’re excited to partner with the team as they scale to millions of customers,” said Alex Cook, Partner at Tiger Global.

“Hundreds of millions of Indians today don’t have any savings. This unfortunately continues to trap many of them in the world of bad debts that some take decades to get out of. It’s a problem that I have seen people close to my own family suffer with for years. We want to help Indians build a habit of saving so they have a financial cushion to fall back on in the time of dire need,” said Misbah Ashraf, Jar’s co-founder.