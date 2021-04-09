Jeep India, Axis Bank launch Jeep Financial Services

Jeep India has tied up with Axis Bank to launch Jeep Financial Services, which will curate financial solutions for Jeep customers and Jeep brand dealers.

“Formation of this entity strategically supports the anticipated growth in Jeep India’s business and a consequent rise in its customer base,” the two companies said in the statement on Friday.

Jeep brand dealers will also benefit from this partnership as they will enjoy special interest rates and will contribute to a more seamless retail process, the statement further said.

Axis Bank and Jeep India will get access to each other’s growing customer database. Jeep customers will be serviced from the bank’s 4,586 branches spread across India and also via on-site counters at high footfall Jeep brand dealerships.

“This strategic partnership will strengthen our retail strategy and optimise the efficiency of the purchase process,” said Partha Datta, Managing Director, FCA India Automobiles.

Sumit Bali, President and Head, Retail Lending, Axis Bank, said: “Our strategic partnership with a prestigious automobile brand like Jeep will enable us to reach out to newer and wider set of customers in India.”