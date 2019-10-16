JFTBU seeks white paper on previous bank mergers

The Joint Forum of Target Bank Unions (JFTBU) has asked the Central government to issue a white paper on the outcome of previous two bank mergers.

Ekanath Baliga, convenor of JFTBU, said that a meeting of the leaders of the unions in the target banks proposed to be merged with the anchor banks was held in Mumbai on Tuesday to chalk out action programmes to oppose the Central government’s moves to merge smaller public sector banks (PSBs) into larger PSBs.

Stating that the Government has not assessed the impacts of previous two mergers, he said there are a lot of customer-related issues among the erstwhile associated banks of State Bank of India.

Several unresolved issues are plaguing Bank of Baroda in the second round of merger of Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda.

In this background, JFTBU has demanded the withdrawal of merger announcement. Instead it has asked the Government to issue a white paper on the outcome of previous two mergers, he said.

Baliga, former president of Corporation Bank Officers’ Organisation (CBOO), said that mergers have never helped any banking unit in the past. Post-merger, the mega banks have suffered in terms of business and quality.

“The present course of mergers will only result in loss of PSB business to private sector entities,” he said.