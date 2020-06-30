Money & Banking

J&K Bank slips into red with ₹294-crore Q4 net loss

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

The corporate headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Srinagar   -  THE HINDU

Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has slipped into the red, reporting a standalone net loss of ₹294 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, against a net profit of ₹215 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The bank, which is majority owned by the Government of the Union Territory of J&K, had reported a standalone net profit of ₹50 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

For FY20, J&K Bank reported a standalone net loss of ₹1,139 crore, against a net profit of ₹465 crore in FY19.

Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) in Q4 increased 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹987 crore (₹931 crore in the year-ago quarter). Other income, comprising commission/exchange, profit on sale of investments, recovery in written-off accounts and profit on exchange transactions, was sharply down 70 per cent YoY at ₹121 crore (₹404 crore).

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies was down 36 per cent at ₹382 crore (₹601 crore).

Provisions

Loan loss provisions increased by 30 per cent YoY to ₹586 crore (₹450 crore).

As per the notes to accounts, J&K Bank extended the moratorium on advance accounts aggregating ₹10,290 crore, which were in the special mention account (SMA)/overdue category as on March 1, 2020. Further, the bank has extended the benefit of asset classification in advance accounts having outstanding of ₹2,948.54 crore and has made a provision of ₹147.50 crore (at the rate of 5 per cent) on these advances during the current quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 10.97 per cent of gross advances as of March-end 2020, against 11.10 per cent as of December-end 2019.

Net NPAs position improved to 3.48 per cent of net advances as of March-end 2020, against 4.36 per cent as of December-end 2019.

As at March-end 2020, deposits were up 9 per cent YoY to ₹97,788 crore. Advances declined 3 per cent YoY to ₹64,399 crore.

During the financial year ended March 31, 2020, the Government of UT of J&K infused ₹500 crore capital in the bank. The bank allotted and issued about 15.65 crore equity shares of ₹1 each fully paid at an issue price of ₹31.93 (including premium of ₹30.93 per share).

The Government of UT of J&K's holding in the bank has increased to 68.18 per cent as on March 31, 2020 from 59.23 per cent as at December-end 2019.

Published on June 30, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Central Bank of India Q4 net loss narrows to ₹1,529 crore