Money & Banking

JM Financial arm to raise up to Rs 500 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 04, 2019 Published on August 04, 2019

JM Financial said its subsidiary JM Financial Products Ltd will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds.

JM Financial Products Limited (JMFPL) has filed the Tranche II prospectus for its non-convertible debentures (NCDs), with the Registrar of Companies, BSE and Sebi, JM Financial said in a filing.

“The said Tranche II prospectus is dated July 31, 2019 and pertains to the public issue of secured NCDs with a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, which is within the shelf limit,” JM Financial said in the filing.

Published on August 04, 2019
corporate bonds
JM Financial Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
`RBI may go for 25 bps rate cut for 4th time in a row'