Money & Banking

JM Financial gets shareholders’ nod to raise up ₹850 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 14, 2020 Published on February 14, 2020

JM Financial Ltd on Friday said it has received shareholders’ approval to raise up to ₹850 crore through issuance of securities.

In a regulatory filing the company said that at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday, shareholders have given approval to raise ₹850 crore.

The company further said that 99.94 per cent votes were cast in favour of the special resolution.

Shareholders have also approved the resolution to “increase investment limits by the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from 24 per cent to 40 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company”, the filing said.

Shares of the company were trading at ₹113.10 a piece on BSE, down 1.74 per cent from the previous close.

Published on February 14, 2020
JM Financial Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RBI to conduct ₹2.25-lakh cr reverse repo auction