JM Financial Q3 consolidated net profit up 19.94 per cent

JM Financial reported a 19.94 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹216.8 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal as against ₹180.76 crore a year ago. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total income grew 8.25 per cent to ₹964.48 crore from ₹890.99 crore in the same period last fiscal.

“Our consolidated loan book stood at ₹11,240 crore as of December 31, 2021 compared to ₹10,407 crore as of December 31, 2020,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Gross NPA and net NPA stood at 4.39 per cent and 2.76 per cent respectively as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.79 per cent and 1.16 per cent respectively as of December 31, 2020. Gross NPA was 2.32 per cent and net NPA was 1.38 per cent as of September 30, 2021.

“We are actively looking to grow the loan book across our lending segments and are witnessing strong traction particularly in bespoke finance. Our retail mortgage business is now achieving critical size and scale,” said Vishal Kampani, non executive Vice Chairman, JM Financial.