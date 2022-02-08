JM Financial Q3FY22 net up 4%

JM Financial Ltd (JMFL) reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in consolidated net profit at ₹261 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 against ₹250 crore in the year ago quarter.

The Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share of ₹1 face value each.

JMFL is a diversified financial services firm. Its primary businesses include investment banking, wealth management and securities business (IWS); mortgage lending; distressed credit (Asset Reconstruction business); and Asset Management (mutual fund business).

Revenues from operations were up about 8 per cent y-o-y to ₹952 crore year-on-year (y-o-y) in the reporting quarter (₹885 crore).

A break-up of the revenues shows that revenue from investment banking was up 24 per cent y-o-y to ₹361 crore; revenue from mortgage lending was down 13 per cent to ₹282 crore; revenue from Alternative & Distressed Credit declined 33 per cent to ₹86 crore; and revenue from Asset Management, Wealth Management & Securities Business (Platform AWS) rose 38 per cent to ₹187 crore.

On the expenses side, finance costs edged up about 2 per cent y-o-y to ₹283 crore(₹278 crore).

Provision for impairment on financial instruments, including provision on account of Expected Credit Loss (including Covid related provisions), was up about 9 per cent y-o-y to ₹75 crore (₹69 crore).

Overall provisions on the loan book stood at 7 per cent of the loan book as of December 31, 2021 as compared to 5.1 per cent as of December 31, 2020 and 6.4 per cent as of September 30, 2021, JM Financial said in a statement.

Consolidated loan book of the company increased 8 per cent y-o-y to stand at ₹11,240 crore as at December-end 2021.

Gross non-performing assets increased to 4.39 per cent of gross advances as at December-end 2021 from 2.32 per cent as at September-end 2021.

Net non-performing assets too increased to 2.76 per cent of net advances as at December-end 2021 from 1.38 per cent as at September-end 2021.

The company said the loan book under the Resolution Framework for Covid-19 announced by RBI stood at 0.91 per cent as of December 31, 2021 (0.87 per cent as of September 30, 2021).

Vishal Kampani, non-executive Vice Chairman, JM Financial Ltd, said, “We are actively looking to grow the loan book across our lending segments and are witnessing strong traction particularly in bespoke finance.

“Our retail mortgage business is now achieving critical size and scale. We have already expanded to around 50 locations and increased disbursements to over ₹150 crore per quarter.”

As of December 31, 2021, the consolidated loan book stood at ₹11,240 crore (₹10,410 crore as at December 31, 2020), distressed credit business Assets Under Managament (AUM) at ₹10,710 crore (₹10,910 crore), wealth management AUM at ₹84,990 crore (₹56,760 crore), mutual fund Average AUM at ₹2,020 crore (₹3,700 crore).