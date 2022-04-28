JP Morgan,  Avendus Capital top M&A financial advisers in APAC in Q1 2022

Leading global financial services companies JP Morgan and Avendus Capital were the top advisers for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for Q1 2022 by value and volume, respectively.

JP Morgan advised on four deals worth $9.3bn, the highest among all the advisers. But, Avendus Capital led in volume terms having advised on 12 deals worth $1.2bn, according to information from GlobalData, a data and analytics firm.

“Avendus Capital was the only firm that managed to advise on double-digit deal volume during Q1 2022. However, it lagged in terms of value and did not feature in the top 10 list by this metric due to involvement in relatively low-value transactions,” said Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData.

“Similarly, despite leading by value JP Morgan did not feature among the top 10 advisors by volume. However, the company managed to top by value due to its involvement in high-value transactions. While the average size of deals advised by JP Morgan stood at $2.3bn, it stood at $102m for Avendus Capital,” he added.

Goldman Sachs, second in value terms

Goldman Sachs occupied the second position in terms of value with seven deals worth $8.8bn followed by Credit Suisse with four deals worth $7bn, UBS with eight deals worth $4.8bn and Morgan Stanley with eight deals worth $3.8bn.

Ernst & Young with nine deals worth $2.5bn occupied the second position in terms of volume followed by UBS, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

In Q1 of 2022, a total of 1,904 M&A deals were announced in APAC and deal value for the region increased by 38 per cent from $126.8bn in Q1 2021 to $175bn in Q1 2022.

Deal value plummeted during Q1 2022 globally as deal activity remained subdued across most of the regions. However, APAC emerged as a notable exception to this trend. Deal values in North America, Europe, South & Central America and Middle East & Africa were down by 9 per cent, 54 per cent, 67 per cent and 12 per cent in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021, respectively. Growing geopolitical tensions seem to be prompting deal-makers to reconsider their moves.

In contrast, the APAC region showcased a 38 per cent jump in deal value in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021. Resultantly, APAC’s share of global deal value also increased significantly from 16 per cent in 2021 to 22 per cent in Q1 2022.

Deal value, which consistently remained above $900bn globally across all quarters since Q4 2020, fell below that level in Q1 2022. Deals worth $790.7bn were announced globally during Q1 2022, compared to deals worth $945bn and $964.1bn announced during the previous quarter and Q1 2021, respectively.