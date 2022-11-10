Julius Baer on Thursday appointed Akul Juneja as Managing Director Senior Advisor.

The global wealth management firm has also appointed Dhanmesh Tripathi, Abhishek Chopra, Munish Kumar and Sourabh Aggarwal as senior relationship managers. These managers report to Juneja, who, in turn, reports to Vrinda Mahadevia, Head - Wealth Management, Julius Baer India.

Juneja most recently was with HDFC Bank as Senior Regional Head - North, Private. Prior to that, he was Regional Head - Wealth Management and Regional Head - Sales at ICICI Bank.

Umang Papneja, Chief Executive Officer, Julius Baer India, said: “North India is a key market for the bank and we are keen to expand our footprint in many new cities and metros over the next few years. We have a solid franchise in New Delhi; these strategic appointments will not only enable us to drive our growth strategy, but will also further strengthen our position as the largest foreign wealth manager in India.”