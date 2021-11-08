Money & Banking

Junio ties up with RuPay for debit card for pre-teens, teenagers

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 08, 2021

The virtual smart cards will have zero annual charges

Children-focussed fintech, Junio, has launched a smart multipurpose card for pre-teens and teenagers on the RuPay platform.

The Junio RuPay Card is designed for kids and can function as a debit card for both their online and offline purchases, it said in a statement on Monday.

Kids and parents can sign up on the Junio app, and use virtual Junio smart cards with zero annual charges. In addition, children can enjoy up to seven per cent cashback and other reward benefits on Junio payments.

“The newly launched Junio Smart Card powered by RuPay will allow youngsters to make online and offline payments with ease. We are already seeing increased acceptance of the card across the merchant network given the robustness of the RuPay platform,” said Ankit Gera, Co-Founder, Junio.

Published on November 08, 2021

