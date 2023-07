State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed Kameshwar Rao Kodavanti as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from July 1, 2023.

Rao, who is a a Chartered Accountant (CA), has been working with the Bank since August 1991, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

He has vast experience in Banking, Forex and Finance, and Accounting, it added.