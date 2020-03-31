Kanungo reappointed as Deputy Governor at RBI

The Central Government has re-appointed B. P. Kanungo as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a further period of one year with effect from April 3, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, upon completion of his existing three-year term on April 2, 2020. Currently, Kanungo is overseeing Departments such as Internal Debt Management, Payment and Settlement Systems, Information Technology, Currency Management, Foreign Exchange, External Investments and Operation, Legal and Government and Bank Accounts.