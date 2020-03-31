Money & Banking

Kanungo reappointed as Deputy Governor at RBI

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

The Central Government has re-appointed B. P. Kanungo as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a further period of one year with effect from April 3, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, upon completion of his existing three-year term on April 2, 2020. Currently, Kanungo is overseeing Departments such as Internal Debt Management, Payment and Settlement Systems, Information Technology, Currency Management, Foreign Exchange, External Investments and Operation, Legal and Government and Bank Accounts.

Published on March 31, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Regulatory sandbox: IRDAI clears 16 products