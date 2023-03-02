Karnataka Bank Ltd has informed the stock exchanges that it has appointed Abhishek Sankar Bagchi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank effective from March 2.

The appointment comes after Muralidhar Krishna Rao has demitted the office of CFO of the bank on March 1 upon completion of his term.

Bagchi is a Chartered Accountant and has a Global Diploma in International Financial Reporting (IFRS) with over 18 years of work experience in financial reporting, financial planning and control, taxation, RBI reporting, strategic planning, fund management and budgeting. He has been working in banking and NBFC sector since May 2006.

The bank also added that Bagchi was CFO and Head (Finance) at NSDL Payments Bank Ltd since September 2017.

