Karnataka Bank cuts MCLR by 10 basis points

Updated on August 31, 2019 Published on August 31, 2019

Karnataka Bank Ltd has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points on one-year tenor with effect from September 1.

A press release by the bank said here on Saturday that the one-year MCLR will be reduced from 9.35 per cent to 9.25 per cent.

