Karnataka Bank has been awarded with ‘Prathista Puraskar’ under ‘Digidhan Awards 2021-22’ by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for achieving target with highest percentage in BHIM-UPI transactions in private sector bank category.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank, a press statement said: “We are happy to receive this award from the Government of India and consider it as a recognition for our efforts to carry out our nation’s vision to strengthen the digital payment ecosystem in the Indian economy.

“Labelled as ‘KBL-NxT’, the bank is currently undertaking an accelerated digital drive under its transformation journey ‘KBL VIKAAS 2.0’. This award is an ideal tribute to the founding fathers of this great institution as Karnataka Bank is stepping into its 100th year of its fruitful existence.”

Gokuldas Pai, Chief Business Officer of the bank, and Jagadeesh KS, Deputy General Manager - Delhi region, Karnataka Bank, received the award from Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Communications and Railways, in New Delhi.

