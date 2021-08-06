Karnataka Bank empanelled as ‘Agency Bank’ for government business

Karnataka Bank is empanelled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act as an ‘Agency Bank’ to facilitate transactions related to the government businesses.

A media statement by the bank said on Friday that as an empanelled ‘Agency Bank’, Karnataka Bank is now authorised to undertake the government businesses such as revenue receipts and payments on behalf of the Central/State governments, pension payments in respect of Central/State governments, collection of stamp duty charges and also any other item of work specifically advised by RBI.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, it said: “We are privileged to be appointed by the regulator to facilitate transactions pertaining to all kinds of Government-led businesses. With pan-India presence, driven by strong and robust technology and digital platforms, we are confident of being the best choice for the Central and State governments in providing the best possible financial solutions in the most seamless manner. Further, with this arrangement, a level-playing field is being ensured and it will augur well in developing a ‘cost-lite’ liability portfolio for the bank.”