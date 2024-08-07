Karnataka Bank has started accepting GST payments through UPI mode. A media statement said that all the GST-registered users, including Karnataka Bank customers, can make GST payment under this facility. Maximum limit permitted under UPI mode is ₹1 lakh.

Quoting Srikrishnan H, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, the statement said this is yet another important step towards digitising the bank’s services to provide a secure online mode of payment.

“Our GST services offer ease and convenience to businesses and consumers for timely payment of their GST obligations. We welcome our existing and potential customers of Karnataka Bank to use our digital services in line with GoI’s efforts of promoting digital financial services,” he said.

Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of the bank, said: “We are optimistic of expanding our CASA base through this initiative.”

Karnataka Bank is already accepting GST payments through its branches and on Internet banking facility on behalf of CBIC.