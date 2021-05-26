Karnataka Bank gets additional director

Karnataka Bank Ltd has appointed Balakrishna Alse S, former Executive Director of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), as Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) at its board meeting held on Wednesday.

During his 35 years of tenure at Corporation Bank, Alse had worked in Agriculture Policy and Lending, Credit Sanctions, Credit Risk Management, HR, Integrated Risk Management (as Chief Risk Officer) and Information / Cyber Security (as Chief Information Security Officer). He also had concurrent charge of Chief Vigilance Officer for over seven months.

In his capacity as Executive Director of OBC, he was overall-in-charge of Corporate Credit, Stressed Assets Management, Recovery, Accounts including Audit and Balance Sheet, Risk Management, Digital Banking, Cyber security, etc.

He retired as an Officer on Special Duty at Punjab National Bank (PNB), post amalgamation of OBC with PNB.

Welcoming Alse on the board, Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, said in a press release that Alse’s experience and expertise in all facets of banking is expected to provide guidance and value addition in further enhancing the effectiveness of the board.