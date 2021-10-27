Money & Banking

Karnataka Bank gets award for HR practices

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on October 27, 2021

The bank's online e-learning module equips its workforce with the new age skills to cater to the customers' demand.

Karnataka Bank has been conferred with the ‘Top Organizations with Innovative HR Practices’ award at the 19th edition of the Asia Pacific HRM Congress.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, a statement said that the award is yet another feather in the cap for Karnataka Bank for its innovative HR practices such as ‘online e-learning module’ to equip its workforce with the relevant new age skills to cater to the varying demands of the customers.

The award is also a recognition for the efforts put in by the 8,400-plus staff of the bank to align themselves to the call of the bank’s change management and efficiency enhancement programmes to emerge as the ‘digital bank of future’, he said.

Mahalingeshwara K, General Manager of the bank, received the award at an event in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Published on October 27, 2021

