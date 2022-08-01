Karnataka Bank gets new GMs

Karnataka Bank has promoted three of its Deputy General Managers—Jayanagaraja Rao S, Ananthapadmanabha B, and Ramesh Bhat—as General Managers.

A statement said Jayanagaraja Rao S started his career in the bank as an officer in 1997. On promotion as General Manager, he will be in charge of HR and IR department and will also be the Chief Learning Officer (CLO) of the bank.

Ananthapadmanabha B began his career in as Manager in the bank in 1995. On promotion as General Manager, he will be in charge of IT and MIS department, and will be Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the bank.

Ramesh Bhat started his career in the bank in 1990. On promotion as General Manager, he will be in charge of credit monitoring department.