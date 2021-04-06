Money & Banking

Karnataka Bank gets three new GMs

Karnataka Bank has promoted three of its Deputy General Managers (DGMs) – Raja BS, Nirmal Kumar Kechappa Hegde and Ravichandran S – as General Managers (GMs).

Raja BS, who has been heading the Bengaluru region of the bank since May 2019, will now be in charge of Branch Banking and Digital Channels Department of the bank at the head office.

Nirmal Kumar Kechappa Hegde, who has been heading Compliance Department as Chief Compliance Officer of the bank since May 2017, will be overall in charge of Inspection and Audit Department, IS Audit Department and Head of Internal Audit (HIA) of the bank.

Ravichandran S, who has been heading the Credit Marketing Department since May 2019, will now be overall in charge of Credit (Sanctions), according a press statement.

Karnataka Bank Ltd
