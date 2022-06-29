Karnataka Bank hikes deposit rates

Karnataka Bank has increased interest rates by 10 basis pointson its domestic and NRE rupee term deposits for amount below ₹2 crore with effect from July 1.
A statement said that the rate of interest for 1-2 years’ deposits will be 5.35 per cent per annum; and above 2 years to 5 years, the rate will be 5.50 per cent per annum.
The upward revision in the deposit rates will encourage retail customers to invest more in various term deposit schemes of the bank, it said.
Published on
June 29, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.