Karnataka Bank hosted the first edition of ‘KBL - FinOne’, a fintech partnership event, in Bengaluru on Friday with the objective of forging collaborations to develop innovative business models, providing seamless banking experience and offering a complete product suite. Fintech companies participated in the programme.

A media statement said the first edition of ‘KBL - FinOne’ featured over 30 speakers from various fintechs, delving into some of the interesting and relevant topics such as emerging lending models, neo-banks, platformisation, including no code – low code, embedded finance, cards infrastructure, payment innovations, etc.

Quoting Srikrishnan H, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, the statement said Karnataka Bank is looking forward to co-creating a digital ecosystem with robust and innovative solutions. This will complement the wealth of 100 years of trusted banking experience of the bank and the strengths in technology and product of fintechs, he said.

Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of the bank, said: “We are quite confident of having some productive outcomes from the learnings of this conclave which has witnessed the participation of representatives from some of the leading fintech companies in the industry who have made path breaking disruptions in the financial space. Through this series of ‘KBL - FinOne’ we are heralding a new chapter in developing innovative business models through partnership with fintechs which will stand the test of sustainability and compliance to regulatory frameworks.”