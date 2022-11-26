Karnataka Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Construction Equipment India Pvt Ltd to provide consumers with customised financial solutions.

A statement said that the bank will be designated as a financial partner and will be able to meet the needs of its customers by providing loans at competitive interest rates for the purchase of a wide range of equipment from the product line of Hyundai Construction Equipments India Pvt Ltd.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank, the statement said: “The bank is at the forefront of funding MSMEs, and we are delighted to have partnered with Hyundai Construction Equipment India Pvt Ltd, who share similar principles of excellence, integrity and long-term development. Our bank offers numerous financing solutions for the purchase of machinery/equipment to our customers, with a competitive rate of interest and speedy sanction of loans through digital platforms. Karnataka Bank is firmly devoted to providing attractive finance schemes through such arrangements.”