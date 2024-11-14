Karnataka Bank Ltd. has launched two financial products – ‘KBL Peak’, an education loan with financing of up to ₹2 crore and comprehensive coverage, and ‘KBL Genius’, a student savings account featuring free cyber insurance.

Srikrishnan H, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, said in a statement: “With the ‘KBL Peak’ education loan and ‘KBL Genius’ savings account, Karnataka Bank aims to help students pursue their academic goals and aspirations with financial freedom, contributing to a brighter future for both individuals and the nation.”

‘KBL Peak’ supports students pursuing higher education in India and abroad. With loan amounts up to ₹2 crore, it covers tuition fees and expenses related to accommodation, travel, books and laptops. ‘KBL Peak’ provides a pre-admission sanction letter, simplifying the admission process, and includes credit life insurance for both the student and the parent, ensuring comprehensive financial protection, the statement said.

‘KBL Genius’ savings account is a student-focused product available in two variants – ‘KBL Genius Signature’ and ‘KBL Genius Advantage’. With features like a minimum average balance requirement, seamless digital transactions and exclusive benefits on debit cards, ‘KBL Genius’ empowers students to manage their finances effectively, it said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit