Money & Banking

Karnataka Bank launches car loan

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on December 13, 2019 Published on December 13, 2019

 

Karnataka Bank Ltd has launched ‘KBL Xpress Car Loan’, a digitized version of car loan finance. Launching this product here, Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said the bank has now acquired capabilities to sanction car loans within 20 minutes. He said ‘KBL Xpress Car Loan’ will emerge as one of the most popular loan products of the bank.

 

Published on December 13, 2019
Karnataka Bank Ltd
banking
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CCI nod for Napean, Warburg Pincus stake buy in SBI General Insurance