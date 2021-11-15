Karnataka Bank launches CASA campaign

Karnataka Bank launched CASA (current account savings account) campaign for 2021–22, and introduced a new current account scheme — KBL Current Account – Premium — specifically designed to meet the needs of small and medium entrepreneurs.

A media statement said that the bank intends to mobilise more than 4.15 lakh current and savings accounts through active involvement of its 8000-plus workforce in all the 858 branches of the bank across India under this campaign from November 15 to February 28.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, the statement said the bank is proud to introduce yet another value-added current account scheme – KBL Current Account – Premium — at the launch of CASA mobilisation campaign.

Digitally powered savings account products

Under this scheme, customers can have a new current account by maintaining a monthly average balance of ₹25,000 and can avail a host of premium facilities.

The bank, which has been focusing more on CASA funds, is now all set to take CASA to a new high of 33 per cent, Mahabaleshwara MS said.

The bank aims to introduce its line of digitally powered savings account products to prospective customers with this campaign, he added.