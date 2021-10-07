Karnataka Bank launches loan campaign to cater to festival demand

Karnataka Bank has launched a special campaign ‘KBL Utsav 2021-22’ for home loans, car loans and gold loans to cater to the festive demand. The campaign will be effective from October 7 to December 31.

A statement by the bank said customers can get the benefit of digital banking and offers of the special campaign across all the 857 branches of Karnataka Bank in the country.

Customers can get home, car and gold loans with special interest rates, concession in processing charges and other benefits under the ‘KBL Utsav’ campaign, it said.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, the statement said, Karnataka Bank helps its customers in realising their dreams of owning a home and a car, with real time customer authentication, hassle-free and simplified digital processing, immediate sanctions, etc., through its in-house developed digital products. “We are always with our customers as ‘your family bank’ in its true sense, to fulfil all the financial needs and share the happiness of festivities through our industry best customer service,” he said.