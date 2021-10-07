Money & Banking

Karnataka Bank launches loan campaign to cater to festival demand

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on October 07, 2021

Customers can avail of home, car and gold loans at special interest rates, concessional processing charges

Karnataka Bank has launched a special campaign ‘KBL Utsav 2021-22’ for home loans, car loans and gold loans to cater to the festive demand. The campaign will be effective from October 7 to December 31.

A statement by the bank said customers can get the benefit of digital banking and offers of the special campaign across all the 857 branches of Karnataka Bank in the country.

Customers can get home, car and gold loans with special interest rates, concession in processing charges and other benefits under the ‘KBL Utsav’ campaign, it said.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, the statement said, Karnataka Bank helps its customers in realising their dreams of owning a home and a car, with real time customer authentication, hassle-free and simplified digital processing, immediate sanctions, etc., through its in-house developed digital products. “We are always with our customers as ‘your family bank’ in its true sense, to fulfil all the financial needs and share the happiness of festivities through our industry best customer service,” he said.

Published on October 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

car loan
housing loans
Karnataka Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like