Karnataka Bank launches National Common Mobility Debit card

Karnataka Bank Ltd has launched National Common Mobility Debit Card.

A press release by the bank said on Monday that this Rupay card is a contactless debit-cum-prepaid and interoperable transport card.

It said that the users can make payments without inserting the card at PoS terminals. Payments can be made at toll plazas, metro transits, parking lots, retail outlets and smart cities with the help of this card. The card’s wallet supports small-ticket size offline payments through the value stored in the card, it said.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, it said that this card is expected to change the banking paradigm in retail payments by its unique features of ‘tap and go’ and ‘offline wallet’ payments.