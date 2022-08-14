Karnataka Bank launches new deposit scheme as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Karnataka Bank has launched a new term deposit ‘KBL Amrit Samriddhi’ to celebrate 75 years of Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav). The interest rate for this 75-week (525 days) term deposit scheme is 6.10 per cent per annum.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, a statement said India is celebrating the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements in a jubilant way.

“Karnataka Bank, portraying the rich patriotic tradition and values, has always been ready to meet the aspirations and dreams of its valued patrons. With the new product, KBL Amrit Samriddhi, the bank extends the benefit of an increase in the interest rates to our customers. I request each one of you to make use of this opportunity, which will be available for a limited time,” he said.