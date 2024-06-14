Karnataka Bank has launched ‘KBL WISE Senior Citizens Savings Bank Account’ designed to cater to the banking, healthcare and wellness needs of the senior citizens.

A media statement said KBL WISE (Wellness Investments and Savings for Elderly) is available in two variants -- ‘KBL WISE Signature,’ a regular variant and ‘KBL WISE Advantage,’ a premium variant.

It said, the product offers bundled features such as free top-up health insurance up to ₹10 lakh, free MediBuddy healthcare benefits, free HospiCash facility, discount on locker rentals, doorstep banking facility and a lifetime free Rupay Select debit card.

Customer base

The bank has partnered with the health insurance player Care Health Insurance Co Ltd and MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform, to bring together the proposition on health and wellness front, it said.

Launching the product, Srikrishnan H, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, said, “We, at Karnataka Bank are delighted to launch KBL WISE, a unique product that combines wealth and wellness for the elderly. This comes with many exciting healthcare features focused to serve the specific needs of senior citizens including door-step banking services. This reflects our respect and commitment to deliver the highest category of banking services to this community.”

Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of the bank, said Karnataka Bank has a strong senior citizen customer base and is looking at further deepening and growing its share in this largely underserved customer segment. The bank will continue to launch such customer-centric and curated products to cater to the key customer segments, he said.