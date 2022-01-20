Karnataka Bank launches online KYC updation portal

Karnataka Bank Ltd has launched its online KYC updation portal to facilitate the customers to update their KYC documents through online mode from their convenient place and time, without visiting the branch.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, a media statement said this is one of the digital initiatives of the bank to help the customers to update their KYC, especially during the pandemic situation.

Going digital

The updation of KYC at periodic intervals is a statutory requirement as per RBI guidelines, and the new portal helps the customers to submit their KYC through an online process, without visiting the branch.

This enables the customers to update their KYC at the bank and continue to operate the account without any hassle, he said.

The portal is hosted in the official website of the bank.